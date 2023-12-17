loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a close relationship with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas leaders held a secret meeting last week in Türkiye. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Saleh al-Arouri from Beirut, and former Hamas chairman Khaled Mashal from the Qatari capital, Doha. Several other senior Hamas officials were present.

News of the meeting was revealed by Israel's national broadcaster KAN on Sunday evening (17/12/2023).

Why was the secret meeting held in Türkiye?

Turkey was deliberately chosen as the meeting location because it was considered safe enough for the leaders to meet there. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has continued to use anti-Israel rhetoric since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, declaring Israel guilty of war crimes.

What was discussed?

The meeting was held to coordinate Hamas' next steps in the current conflict with Israel, which began on October 7 after hundreds of Hamas terrorists breached the border and carried out deadly attacks on IDF bases and Israeli border communities, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping nearly 250 people. people.

Hamas leaders have not yet determined the next steps in the war, either in Gaza itself or the role of Iran's proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon, but KAN reported that another hostage-prisoner deal may be discussed.

On Sunday evening, Egyptian officials said that Israel and Hamas were both open to a new ceasefire and the release of hostages, although there were still differences over how it would be implemented.

The Hamas leadership chose to hold their secret meetings in third countries overseas and not through technological means, such as video conferencing or encrypted phone calls, to allow everyone to sit and talk together in a secure environment to prevent Israeli intelligence infiltration.

Earlier this month, Turkey warned Israel of “serious consequences” if it tried to hunt down Hamas members living outside the Palestinian territories, including in Turkey, a Turkish intelligence official said. This came in response to a recording by Shin Bet chairman Ronen Bar, who stated that Israel would hunt down Hamas leaders in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar, even if it took years.

The same day, Erdogan claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be tried as a war criminal over Israel's attacks on Gaza, calling the Likud party leader the “butcher of Gaza.”

In his speech at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) committee meeting in Istanbul in early December, Erdogan said that Gaza is Palestinian land and will always belong to Palestine.

“Israel is not only a murderer but also a thief,” Erdogan said, adding, “We cannot allow Israel to occupy Gaza once again.”

