Head of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Head of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh said the militant group is open to negotiations to end the war with Israel.

But he stressed any final deal must lead to an independent Palestinian state.

In his televised speech on Wednesday (13/12/2023), Haniyeh said Hamas was ready for dialogue with Israel, hoping that future talks could restore “the home of the Palestinian people both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.”

“We are open to discussing any arrangements or initiatives that can end the aggression and lead to a political path that guarantees the Palestinian people's right to their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” he stressed.

However, the Hamas official later warned that any attempt to exclude Hamas and other armed groups from a post-war settlement would be “delusional,” and said “resistance factions” must be involved in the process.

Haniyeh's comments came just a day after Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said a Palestinian state was impossible.

Netanyahu vowed never to “repeat the mistakes of Oslo,” the 1993 peace agreement that created a roadmap for a sovereign Palestinian state.

Although Israel previously accepted the idea in principle, the process set out by the Oslo Accords has long failed, merely freezing a decades-old conflict.

More than 30 years later, Israeli forces continue to occupy the West Bank, where Jewish settlement outposts have expanded rapidly in recent years, while the government maintains a tight blockade of the Gaza Strip.