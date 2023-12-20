loading…

Head of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh. Photo/AP

DOHA – Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met the head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar. Haniyeh insisted that the Palestinian resistance against Israel is still strong.

“Palestinian resistance is steadfast on the battlefield despite unprecedented attacks by the Israeli army and war crimes committed in Gaza,” said Haniyeh.

“The Zionist regime and its allies think they can eliminate resistance in this way and force them to wave the white flag,” stressed Haniyeh in Doha.

He added, “The resistance, however, still stands strong and unwavering on the battlefield and inflicted enormous damage on the Zionist regime after 75 days of Israeli crimes and mass killings as part of its scorched earth policy.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli air force continued to bomb various areas in the Gaza Strip, with a focus in the early hours of Wednesday (20/12/2023) on Jabalia and Khan Yunis in the north and center of the Gaza Strip.

“Massive Israeli bombardment targeted Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of citizens, most of them children and women,” the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The highly anticipated UN Security Council vote to call for a 'cessation of hostilities' in Gaza will take place on Wednesday morning New York Time.

The vote has been postponed twice due to United States (US) resistance to precise wording.

As fierce negotiations continue at the UN, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is scheduled to visit Egypt on Wednesday to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza and a potential prisoner exchange with Israel, according to sources close to the group.

Meanwhile in Gaza, Israeli bombing continues to cause casualties in the Gaza Strip. “Over the past ten weeks, Al-Awda Hospital has been surrounded and damaged by Israeli attacks,” said a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) statement.

The death toll in Gaza is also expected to exceed 20,000 people today or tomorrow.

(she)