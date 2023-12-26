loading…

Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya al-Sinwar. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya al-Sinwar insists Hamas fighters are inflicting heavy losses on the Israeli military and will not bow to their terms.

Sinwar revealed his message to Hamas members outside the region.

In a letter shared with Al Jazeera Arabic on Monday (25/12/2023), Sinwar assured the leaders of Palestinian groups abroad of the armed wing's achievements after two and a half months of Israeli bombing and ground operations.

He claimed 5,000 Israeli soldiers and officers had been killed and wounded since the ground operation began in late October.

“A third of them, around 1,660 people, were killed, while the rest were permanently disabled or seriously injured,” he said.

The Israeli military says so far 156 soldiers have been killed in ground fighting, and 600 others have been wounded.

However, Israeli media reported the number of injured soldiers was much higher, citing discrepancies between the figures provided by the army and cases documented by hospitals.

Sinwar added that Palestinian fighters, who used guerrilla warfare tactics, such as snipers, anti-tank missiles and explosive devices, had damaged in whole or in part 750 Israeli armored vehicles, including tanks.

“The Izzudin al-Qassam Brigades are carrying out fierce and unprecedented fighting against the Israeli occupation forces,” said Sinwar, reported by Al Jazeera.