Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. Photo/wikimedia

CAIRO – Head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday (12/20/2023) to hold talks aimed at brokering a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance.

French news agency France 24 reported this, citing a source from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas as saying Haniyeh and his delegation would hold several meetings in Cairo, especially with Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel.

According to the source, “The discussions will discuss cessation of aggression and war in preparation for a prisoner exchange agreement, ending the siege on the Gaza Strip, providing aid, complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the return of refugees to their places of origin in Gaza cities and villages as well as Northern Gaza Strip.”

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Tuesday that informed Israeli sources confirmed Tel Aviv was determined to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations, despite knowing it would have grave consequences.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Walla reported that Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held discussions in Europe with the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns and the director of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, aimed at carrying out new negotiations for hostage release.

Egypt and Qatar brokered a deal in November that lasted eight days, in which 80 Israeli prisoners were freed in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israel.

(she)