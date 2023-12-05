loading…

Hamas forces massacred three more Israeli soldiers in the war in Gaza on Sunday. A total of 401 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the October 7 war. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The team Hamas has killed 3 more soldiers Zion Israel in the war in Gaza, Palestine, last Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday (5/12/2023) confirmed the deaths of three of its soldiers, bringing the military death toll since Israel’s ground offensive at the end of October to 75 people.

Meanwhile, the total death of Israeli soldiers since the October 7 war until today is 401 people.

However, Hamas’ military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said the Zionist military was covering up the true losses.

According to the al-Qassam Brigades, the number of Israeli soldiers killed is much higher than officially acknowledged. That refers to dozens of Zionist military vehicles destroyed in fighting in Gaza.

Quoting a Times of Israel report, the three soldiers killed in Sunday’s war in Gaza were Sergeant Major Neriya Shaer (36) from Battalion 6655 of the 55th Reserve Paratroop Brigade from Yavne.

Then Sergeant First Class Ben Zussman (22) from Battalion 601 Combat Engineering Corps from Jerusalem. Next, Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham (19) from Battalion 601 Combat Engineering Corps from Zichron Yaakov.

The IDF’s announcement came after their families were notified.

Israeli Military Atrocities in Gaza

Meanwhile, President of the International Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric arrived in Gaza on Monday. He called for the protection of civilians in the region, warning that “intolerable” human suffering had occurred in Gaza.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Spoljaric’s trip to Gaza would take place in several stages. “And a visit to Israel is expected in the coming weeks,” the committee said.

“I have arrived in Gaza, where people’s suffering is intolerable,” Spoljaric wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go to Gaza, and that with the military siege there is currently no adequate humanitarian response,” he added in the ICRC statement.

