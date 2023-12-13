loading…

Hamas says Israel has killed more than 20,000 Palestinian civilians in Gaza and insinuates this as a Zionist victory. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas highlights military morale Israel in the war in Gaza, Palestine, because it killed many civilians indiscriminately.

The Zionist military’s brutal bombing of civilians also sparked concern from the international community, including its supporters; United States (US).

Hamas estimates that the number of Palestinians killed in bombings and Israeli military ground attacks on Gaza since October 7 has reached more than 20,000.

This figure is different from the announcement by Gaza health authorities on Tuesday which said the number of Palestinians killed as a result of the Israeli invasion had reached 18,412 people.

Hamas capitalized on international concerns by issuing calls to intervene in Israel’s military campaign.

This Palestinian resistance group is also confident in the ability of its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, to expel Israeli troops by force.

“It is clear that Israel faced fierce resistance in Gaza and suffered heavy losses in terms of troops, equipment and machinery,” Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad told Newsweek, which was reported on Wednesday (13/12/2023).

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to damage many tanks and kill a large number of soldiers. They also prevent occupying forces from expanding into other areas.”

“Of course, the occupying forces have not achieved any real achievements on the ground, so they are taking revenge against civilians and carrying out massacres against citizens, women and children,” Hamad continued.