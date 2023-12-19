loading…

Hamas uses baby dolls that make crying sounds to lure Israeli soldiers into death traps in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/IDF

GAZA – Hamas used baby dolls, with their cries amplified through a loudspeaker system, as part of an apparent tactic to lure soldiers Israel to get into a death trap.

The soldiers of the Zionist army will think that the fake baby is a hostage held by Hamas in the underground tunnels.

This tactic was revealed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). According to the IDF, soldiers in the 261st Brigade discovered such a trap in Jabalia, a town north of Gaza, during a sweep.

Near the dolls, the IDF said, soldiers also found bags and children's clothes.

“They sometimes play sounds in Hebrew (over loudspeakers) so that we think there are hostages and missing people here, to draw us to the IED (improvised explosive device) area,” a military official said in a video posted online by IDF, when he explained how the military thwarted Hamas's trap.

“There are explosive devices here that they prepared for us, there are weapons and ammunition here, IEDs are hidden in UNRWA bags. “And lots of uniforms and lots of equipment,” he continued, as quoted by The Messenger, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

According to the IDF, the discovered tunnels are connected to a complex series of underground passages used by Hamas to smuggle weapons and hide its operatives in what is known as the “Gaza Metro.”

This tunnel system, the IDF claims, stretches between civilian buildings that include schools, medical clinics and mosques.

The network also includes guard posts used by Hamas that are equipped with cameras to monitor approaching Israeli troops, according to the IDF, which added that electricity is supplied to the centers through medical facilities.

Israeli troops continue to hunt Hamas troops in northern Gaza even though many of their elite soldiers have been killed in ground fighting.

On Tuesday, in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, ten elite soldiers were killed in a Hamas ambush, including two commanders, after a squad entered a building the military initially believed Hamas had abandoned.

The ambush in Shujaiya was the deadliest fighting the IDF has experienced since attacking the Gaza Strip at the end of October.

