Thousands of Gazans are starving because no humanitarian aid is allowed into the conflict area. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hunger worsens among Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. This was stated by many UN aid agencies.

Hundreds more civilians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the US on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been driven from their homes and residents say it is impossible to get shelter or food in the densely populated coastal region. The UN World Food Program says half the population is hungry.

“Hunger stalks everyone,” UNRWA, the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, told X, reported by Reuters.

Gaza residents say people forced to flee are repeatedly dying of hunger and cold as well as bombing, describing the looting of aid trucks and skyrocketing prices.

Israel said its instructions to people to move were one of the steps it took to protect civilians as it tries to root out Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in a cross-border attack on Israel on October 7. About 100 hostages have been freed.

Israeli counterattacks have killed 18,205 people and injured nearly 50,000, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

UN officials say 1.9 million people – 85% of Gaza’s population – are displaced and describe conditions in the southern region where they are concentrated as very bad.

To increase the amount of aid reaching Gaza, Israel said on Monday it would add shipping checks at the Kerem Shalom border crossing even though it did not open the crossing itself. Most trucks entered the lane at pre-war intersections. Two Egyptian security sources said inspections would begin on Tuesday under a new agreement between Israel, Egypt and the United States.