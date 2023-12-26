loading…

Residents hold a crying child while searching for victims of an Israeli attack on a civilian settlement in al Maghazi refugee camp, Gaza on December 25, 2023. Photo/Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – The Palestinian fighter group Hamas on Monday (25/12/2023) accused Israel of carrying out terror against civilians in the Gaza Strip over its military defeat in the enclave.

Anadolu Agency reported that the accusations came shortly after 70 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to health authorities.

“Every time the Nazi army was defeated in front of the heroes of the resistance, they practiced terrorism against defenseless civilians with the help of (United States President Joe) Biden,” said a statement by senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, killing more than 20,424 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounding 54,036 others.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in Hamas attacks.

The onslaught of the Israeli colonial regime has caused destruction in Gaza. Half of the housing in coastal areas was damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people were displaced in the densely populated region amid shortages of food and clean water.

