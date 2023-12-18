loading…

Hamas is financially stable so it can afford a long war against Israel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas has become the focus of attacks Israel which continues in Gaza, Palestine. However, the group is financially strong and is considered capable of a prolonged war against the Zionist military.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy the Palestinian resistance movement, which is behind the October 7 attacks—the deadliest in Israel's history.

Hamas attacks on that date killed around 1,200 people in Israel and 240 others were taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Israel's brutal counter-invasion of Gaza has killed more than 18,800 people—mostly women and children.

But as Israel pursues its military goals, weakening Hamas' revenue streams will also be a daunting task.

“Hamas is financially solid,” said Jessica Davis, president of the Canadian Insight Threat Intelligence group, to AFP, Monday (18/12/2023).

“In the last decade, or even longer, they have created a robust financial network,” he said, explaining that the group has established investments and sources of income in many countries without experiencing disruption.

“These sources include small businesses and real estate in countries such as Turkey, Sudan and Algeria,” added Davis.

Hamas also relies on informal donation networks.

“They are very good at developing and operating a very complex money exchange system,” said Yitzhak Gal, an Israeli expert on Palestinian economics, explaining exchanges made through Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Europe and the United States.