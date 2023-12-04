loading…

Hamas calls on the younger generation to join the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation fighters. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas in Lebanon has issued a statement calling on young Palestinians to register and join the formation of the “Al-Aqsa Operation Storm front”, referring to the October 7 attack.

“Al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm fighters are a continuation of what they claim to have “achieved” in the attack, and a victory for the Palestinian people,” said a statement from Hamas in Lebanon, reported by the BBC.

Hamas has been banned as a terrorist organization by Britain, America and the European Union. The group killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, when it attacked southern Israel on October 7 and took 240 hostages – some of whom have since been released.

Earlier in mid-October, the Wall Street Journal reported Hamas called for a “general mobilization” across the region to support Palestinians, in particular urging young people in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which is partly ruled by the Palestinian Authority, to confront Israeli soldiers.

This opens the door to protests and possible clashes as the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip seeks to expand the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, announced that 15,899 people had been killed there since Israel began its military campaign in retaliation for the October 7 attack.

They said 349 people had been killed in Israeli attacks since their last report on Sunday. Hamas said 70% of the victims were women and children.

Israel says its goal in the conflict is to expel Hamas from the Gaza Strip after Palestinian gunmen crossed the border into Israel and killed 1,200 people and took 240 prisoners.

More than a hundred hostages were freed during a seven-day temporary ceasefire that failed last Friday.

(ahm)