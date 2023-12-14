loading…

The Israeli army is an easy target for Hamas fighters. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas claims its fighters are capable of easily killing and injuring Israeli soldiers.

Abu Obaida, a spokesman for the group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Hamas fighters partially or completely destroyed 72 Israeli army vehicles over the past 72 hours.

In a statement shared on Telegram, he said at least 36 Israeli soldiers were killed and dozens more were also “killed and wounded” in other attacks.

Abu Obaida added that the group's fighters had confiscated “equipment and items” from several Israeli soldiers following the attack.

“Hamas fighters also clashed with Israeli soldiers,” said Abu Obaida. He said Hamas targeted its “headquarters and command room”.

Hamas Easily Massacres Israeli Soldiers, What's the Secret?

“The Israeli army was attacked with mortar shells and short-range missiles on all battle fronts,” said Abu Obaida. At the same time, Hamas also launched rockets at Israeli cities.

Earlier, Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said Thursday it killed four Israeli soldiers northwest of Gaza City.

The group said via Telegram that fighters managed to “shoot 4 Zionist soldiers northwest of Gaza City” and targeted “3 Israeli vehicles with Yassin 105 missiles in the Shuja'iya neighborhood east of Gaza City.”

It said that the fighters “targeted during the day 4 armored vehicles and 2 Israeli Merkava tanks north of the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with Yassin 105 shells, as well as targeting two Merkava tanks with Yassin 105 shells southeast of Khan. Yunis.”