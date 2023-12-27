loading…

Hamas denies Iran's claim that the October 7 action was a revenge killing. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday (27/12/2023) that Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 was revenge for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander General Qassem Soleimani. However, that claim was quickly denied by Hamas.

“Al-Aqsa Storm Operation is one of the acts of revenge for the killing of General Soleimani by the US and the Zionists,” Iran's ISNA news agency quoted IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif as saying. “Of course this revenge will continue in different times and places,” he said.

Hamas denied statements by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that claimed the October 7 massacre was a response to the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

“Al-Aqsa Storm Operation is a response to the ongoing presence of occupation and aggression against our people and our sanctity,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We deny what the Revolutionary Guard spokesman said regarding the operation and its motives,” said Hamas.

“We emphasized the motive several times, the main one being the threat to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Every response from the Palestinian resistance is a reaction to the occupation and aggression against the Palestinian people and holy places.”

