Hamas denies its members committed rape during the October 7 attack in Israel. Hamas called the accusations a campaign by Israel to vilify the Palestinian resistance. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas denies allegations that its members committed rape and sexual assault during attacks on Israel on October 7. The Palestinian resistance group said the accusations were baseless lies.

Hamas’ statement came on Monday, days after UN Women said they were dismayed by numerous reports of gender-based atrocities during attacks in southern Israel, which Israeli authorities say killed around 1,200 people.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and responded with an intensive military campaign that has killed 15,899 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israeli police say they have gathered evidence of sexual violence committed by Hamas militants who raided Israeli communities and military bases, ranging from alleged gang rapes to post-mortem mutilations.

However, Hamas emphasized that the accusations were slanderous. “These accusations are part of a Zionist campaign that promotes lies and unfounded accusations to vilify the Palestinian resistance,” Hamas said in a statement reported by AFP, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

The Palestinian resistance group rejected the women’s advocacy group’s claims as part of a series of Israeli lies since the start of the war.

In Israel, senior police officer Shelly Harush told members of Parliament last week that investigators had collected more than 1,500 shocking and difficult testimonies from witnesses, medics and pathologists.

Harush spoke of girls being stripped above and below the waist, and of horrific testimony about the gang rape, mutilation and murder of a young woman.

Hamas said the barrage of accusations against its fighters was a “desperate attempt to distort the group’s humane treatment of Israeli hostages.”

“We reject Israel’s lies about rape, which aim to distort the resistance and tarnish our humanity and morals towards the captives,” the Hamas statement continued.

The accusations emerged after Hamas released video footage showing several Israeli hostages saluting Hamas fighters as they were released from captivity.

Hamas asked all media to remain vigilant. “In order not to fall into the trap of Israel’s lies and tendentious propaganda, and to verify all information, to protect the truth and maintain the sanctity of media messages,” added the Hamas statement.

