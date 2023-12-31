loading…

Hamas condemns US arms sales to Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas rulers in the Gaza Strip condemned US approval of the sale of high-explosive artillery ammunition and related equipment to Israel worth USD 147.5 million.

The United States announced the sale of 155mm artillery ammunition under emergency provisions that waived normal requirements for congressional review.

Hamas said the sale was “clear evidence of the American government's full support for this criminal war.”

“President Joe Biden's administration has blatantly aligned with and actively supports all the atrocities committed by Israel,” the group said in a statement, reported by Al Arabiya.

These wartime atrocities, Hamas added, have led to “the cruel killing of children and civilians, the forced displacement of the population, and the systematic destruction of civilian life” in Gaza.

Israel launched a fierce military campaign against Hamas in Gaza after the militants carried out unprecedented attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

The attacks left around 1,140 people dead in Israel, most of them civilians. Israeli attacks on Gaza have since killed at least 21,672 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

As civilian deaths increased in Gaza, the United States' international image took a hit due to its continued support for Israel.

Earlier this month, the United States used the same emergency provisions to approve the sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of 120 mm tank ammunition to Israel.

Israel requested that fuses, primers and 155mm costs be added to previous foreign military sales cases, increasing the total cost estimate from $96.51 million to $147.5 million and requiring new notification, according to a statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has determined that “an emergency exists that requires an immediate sale to the Israeli government,” the statement said.

