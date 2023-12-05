loading…

Hamas calls on the Palestinian people in Lebanon to join the fight against Israel. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle

BEIRUT – Hamas, through its branch in Lebanon, made a call to the Palestinian people in the country to join the “al-Aqsa Flood Frontline” for the fight against Israel.

The call was made in a statement on Monday.

“This announcement is made as an affirmation of the role of the Palestinian people in all areas of their presence in resisting the occupation by all available and legal means,” read Hamas Lebanon’s announcement.

Since the start of Operation al-Aqsa Flood or Operation al-Aqsa Storm and Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, the powerful Lebanese Resistance Movement, Hezbollah, has played an important role in the war against Israel.

Hezbollah’s role is not limited to targeting Israeli military bases in northern Israel, but also opens up space for Hamas fighters, and other resistance groups, to engage in war against the Israeli army from Lebanese territory.

This operational space is now being used as a platform to strengthen the resistance group’s ranks with more Palestinian fighters, especially from the south.

The following is an excerpt from the statement issued by Lebanese Hamas, as conveyed on Hamas Military Media via its Telegram channel, as reported by the Palestine Chronicle:

The Hamas movement in Lebanon announced the creation of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood Front’ and called on Palestinian youth to join it.

O sons of our Palestinian nation in Lebanon; O brave warrior.

(In) affirming the role of the Palestinian people in all places of their presence in resisting the occupation by all available and legal means, (and) in continuation of what has been achieved in the al-Aqsa Flood operation.