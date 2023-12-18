loading…

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh urged Pakistan, a nuclear-armed Islamic state, to threaten Israel. Photo/REUTERS

ISLAMABAD – Political leader Hamas Ismail Haniyeh urged Pakistan, an Islamic country that nuclear armed, to threaten Israel. According to him, Pakistan's firm stance will end the war in Gaza, Palestine.

This urge was conveyed at a conference of Islamic scholars which brought together top Hamas officials in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, last week.

According to a Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report quoted by AP, Monday (18/12/2023), the conference entitled “The Sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Responsibilities of the Islamic Community” was organized by the Pakistan United Ummah Council, a network of religious organizations local Islam.

Ismail Haniyeh, one of the Hamas bosses who is being hunted by the Israeli military and intelligence, was one of the main speakers at the conference.

He urged Pakistan to play a stronger role in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Pakistan is a strong country. If Pakistan threatens Israel, then the war can stop,” said Haniyeh.

“We have a lot of expectations from Pakistan. Pakistan can force Israel to withdraw,” he said again.

“In this war, 20,000 of our children, women and men have become martyrs,” Haniyeh said, in contrast to figures released by Gaza health authorities which said more than 18,000 Palestinians had died as a result of Israel's brutal invasion since October 7.

“We are currently destroying Israel's most modern weapons. We hope we will succeed.”

The conference was also attended by Hamas leader Naji Zuhair, who has been in Pakistan in recent weeks.

Conference participants recognized Hamas as a “political force” waging “defensive jihad”.

War broke out in Gaza after Hamas launched a major offensive into southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking 240 hostage.

Hamas says no more hostages will be released until the war ends and in return it will demand the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including prominent militants.

(but)