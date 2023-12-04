loading…

GAZA TRACK – The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Al Qassam Brigades said on Monday (4/12/2023) that they launched a rocket attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv in response to the shooting of civilians in Gaza.

Israeli attacks are increasingly brutal on civilian areas in the Gaza Strip. The Zionist colonial regime is currently also directing attacks on the southern region of Gaza which is the destination for refugees from the north.

“Nearly 16,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7, and around 42,000 others have suffered injuries,” the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday.

“The death toll from Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has increased to 15,899 people, with 42,000 people injured,” said spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra, as quoted on the Gaza Strip government’s Telegram channel.

A secure corridor in the central Gaza Strip has turned into a battlefield, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Avichay Adraee on Monday.

The Israeli colonial regime called on the Palestinian population in Gaza to flee along the coast.

“IDF fighting and military attacks in the Khan Yunis area hinder the movement of civilians through Salah ad-Din… The Salah ad-Din direction is a battlefield, so it is very dangerous to reach! “The IDF will allow humanitarian movement of civilians via the bypass road located west of Khan Yunis,” Adraee wrote in X.

Previously it was reported that a group of Lebanese fighters opened fire on Israeli territory and the IDF launched an attack.

