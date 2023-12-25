loading…

Hamas arrested a group of Palestinians who were spies for Israel in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas on Sunday evening announced it had arrested a group of Palestinian spies Israel in Gaza.

Those arrested had collaborated with Israel to gather intelligence on the Gaza Strip immediately after the Hamas attack on October 7.

According to Palestinian media Shebab, a source in Hamas' al-Majd internal security force, part of the al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the arrest of the group of spies.

One of the collaborators claimed to have been assigned by the Shin Bet (Israel's counter-espionage agency) to monitor the homes of Hamas leaders throughout the Gaza Strip.

Apart from that, the spies were also ordered to report every movement of Hamas members in the area.

Other spies, the Shebab report continued, admitted to looking for the whereabouts of Hamas leaders with the aim of killing them.

The spies were arrested after Hamas received data and documents deemed dangerous, including the names of Palestinians in Gaza who collaborated with Israeli forces.

According to Shehab's report, quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Monday (25/12/2023), after arresting the spies, Hamas succeeded in obtaining “strategic treasures” in the form of Israeli intelligence information.

This “strategic trove” includes information about the Shin Bet's use of technology and how its agents communicate and work with agents in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Hamas has learned about the agents' “working methods.”

Hamas, the report continued, claimed that this finding was a major difficulty for the work of Israel's intelligence agencies during the war in Gaza.

Hamas' al-Majd forces issued a statement after reports of the spies' arrest circulated. “The security leadership of the resistance in the Gaza Strip will take all legal and revolutionary measures against these agents and attack with an iron fist anyone who dares to make deals with the enemy,” he said.

(but)