Hamas and Islamic Jihad reject the ceasefire because they are confident of winning the war against Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad rejected an Egyptian proposal that they relinquish control of the Gaza Strip in exchange for a permanent ceasefire. This was revealed by two Egyptian security sources to Reuters. This follows the belief that Hamas and Islamic Jihad were able to defeat Israel in the Gaza war.

Two officials from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group later separately denied what the sources said about the negotiations.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, added: “There will be no negotiations without a complete cessation of aggression.”

“Hamas leadership is making every effort to end the aggression and massacre of our people completely, not just temporarily,” he said, referring to the more than 20,000 Palestinians killed in the 11-week war with Israel.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Islamic Jihad official familiar with the talks in Cairo also echoed al-Rishq's denial.

Egyptian sources said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which have held separate talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo, refused to offer any concessions other than the possible release of more hostages captured on Oct. 7 when militants pushed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people. .

Egypt proposed a “vision” rather than a concrete plan, also supported by Qatari mediators, that would involve a ceasefire in exchange for the release of more hostages, and lead to a broader deal involving a permanent ceasefire as well as an overhaul of the current leadership in Gaza. led by Hamas.

Egypt proposed elections while providing assurances to Hamas that its members would not be pursued or prosecuted, but the Islamist group rejected any concessions other than the release of hostages. More than 100 hostages are believed to still be held in Gaza.

A Hamas official who recently visited Cairo earlier declined to comment directly on specific offers for a temporary humanitarian ceasefire and indicated the group's rejection by repeating its official position.

“We also said (to Egyptian officials) that aid to our people must continue and must be increased and must reach the entire population in the north and south,” the official said, as reported by Reuters.