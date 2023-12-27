Stop production of Apple Watch: Masimo sues for patent infringement

Not even the White House opposes the import ban on Apple Watches. The administration of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, chose not to take action against a government court's decision to ban imports of Apple Watches following a complaint filed by technology company Masimo. The latter, a smaller Californian company, had sued Apple, accusing it of using patents relating to blood oxygen measurement technology, developed by Masimo, without authorization, and adapted for Apple Watches. Mf writes it.



Read also: Apple and the artificial intelligence challenge. The 50 billion call for news

The order issued by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) went into effect on December 26, resulting in a ban on imports and sales of Apple Watches. The pulse oximeter function was introduced by Apple in its smart watches starting from the model Series 6 of 2020. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai decided not to lift the ban, making the ITC's decision final after careful consultation.

Read also: Apple ready to move part of production from China to India

In response, Apple said it disagreed with the US ITC's decision and assured that it would take all necessary steps to refund Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 customers in the US as soon as possible. The Cupertino company admitted to having used some Masimo patents without authorization but appealed the ban to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Washington.

The dispute between the two companies dates back to 2020 when Masimo filed an initial complaint in the District Court of California, followed byto a complaint to the ITC in June 2021. Masimo had accused Apple of infringing 103 patents related to its intellectual property in five different Apple Watch patents. However, the US authority considered only two relevant patents in its October ruling, confirming the ban on the sale of smartwatches equipped with a pulse oximeter.

Cupertino's move to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 smart watches was brought forward after the court's decision on December 19. It is important to note that the ban does not affect the Apple Watch SE, a less expensive model, which will continue to be marketed, and previously purchased Apple Watches will not be affected by the ban. Despite this legal dispute, Appl.'s wearables businessand, which includes the Apple Watch, continues to record significant revenues, as confirmed by a recent report indicating revenues of $8.28 billion in the third quarter of 2023. On Wall Street, shares of Apple showed a slight decline, falling 0.2% to $193 at mid-session.

Subscribe to the newsletter