It was published over the weekend the first trailer in Italian for Season 2 of Halothe TV series inspired by Microsoft’s famous video game franchise.

The trailer is the usual concentration of action sequences and dramatic scenes, as we would expect from a first film of this type, but it suggests that the second season will have to do with the fall of Reach. The Covenant attack on the planet Reach is one of the main events of the saga, however we remind you that the TV series is not canon and does not follow the events told in the video games.

To top it off, the trailer informs us that the second season of Halo will be broadcast streaming on Paramount Plus starting February 8.

