Today, Rockstar Games ignited anticipation for the reveal of the new installment of Grand Theft Auto, which will take place on the morning of December 5. The gaming world went crazy at that time and now everything revolves around GTA, even for its own ads like Halo Infinite did.

Related video: The story behind Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo Infinite announces new trailer in the style of GTA VI

Within the framework of Rockstar Games’ announcement about the date on which the first trailer for the new GTA will be presented, 343 Industries did not miss the opportunity and did the same in relation to a surprise preview of content that is about to arrive in Halo Infinite. Just as Rockstar’s image shows a background with a beach environment reminiscent of Vice City, the Halo publication shows a similar color combination but in the background you can see the setting of the game, Zeta Halo.

Now, this Halo Infinite announcement will take place next Monday, December 4 at 11 AM, Mexico City time and apparently will not have to do with what is already known about the improvements that will arrive the next day, 5 December, to the base game and its multiplayer, such as stability improvements, but also the Firefight: King of the Hill mode, Forge updates and more.

In related information, Halo Infinite is experiencing a resurgence with all the content that reaches its multiplayer and this has translated into exceeding an important goal since there are already more than 30 million unique players. Likewise, the 343 Industries title finally surpassed Destiny 2, Bungie’s game, on the list of the most played on Xbox.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Does Halo Infinite still suck?

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News