Google Maps It has become the essential application when it comes to accompanying us when we are on board our vehicle, not only helping us reach our destination, but also notifying us of the location of radars, and perhaps very soon also of the feared speed bumps.

Google is going to test the location of different speed bumps in a city in India so that drivers who use Google Maps can reduce the speed of their vehicles in time, an initiative that, if it works, would also reach other countries in the world such as Spain .

These speed bumps are placed on the roads, especially in urban centers, with the aim of drivers reducing the speed of their vehicles, a way to ensure their safety as well as that of pedestrians.

Now the city of Pune, located in India and with 4.6 million inhabitants, has begun to collaborate with Google itself, informing the technology giant of the location of all speed bumps in the urban core.

This is done with the objective of helping the citizens of the city to control the speed of their vehicles and to prevent them from encountering these speed bumps unexpectedly, something that can not only scare, but also affect the safety. vehicle mechanics.

Specifically in Pune there are more than 2,500 speed bumps, and due to the city's poor visibility, they have caused accidents on more than one occasion, and even more so taking into account the population density in which accidents are quite common.

In a similar way to how speed cameras appear on Google Maps, The application would inform users who are driving when they approach one of these speed bumps.

It is unknown when the speed bump layout will be available in the application, or if it will also end up reaching other important cities in the world such as the main European capitals.