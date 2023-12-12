It looks like they have dethroned EA Sports FC 24! Like every month, here comes the list of the best-selling games last month in the United Kingdom. The information comes from GamesIndustry and focuses on the past month.

UK sales with EA Sports FC 24 in second position

In this case, we can see that the EA game is placed in second position. Hogwarts Legacy increased its sales by 100% thanks to the release of the Switch version. And Switch was once again the third best-selling console behind PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, increasing its sales by 175% compared to the previous month but dropping 19% compared to November 2022. This year’s winner on Black Friday was the Sony’s PlayStation 5 console, which accounted for half of all consoles sold during that month.

We leave you with the top games:

Puesto

Juego

1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard)

2

EA Sports FC 24 (EA)

3

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

4

Spider-Man 2 (Sony)

5

Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)*

6

Football Manager 2024 (Sega)

7

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)

8

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)*

9

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)*

10

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

*Digital sales not accounted for

What do you think of this top from the United Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

Fuente