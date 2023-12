Half of the Keolis drivers who drive on the Zutphen – Hengelo – Oldenzaal route do not want to change employers. Due to the new concession in Twente, which comes into effect next week, they would actually switch to Arriva. Yet they do not ‘go’ to the new carrier, but stay with Keolis. As a result, it is still questionable whether Arriva will have enough drivers in time.