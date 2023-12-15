loading…

About half of all the air weapons Israel dropped on Gaza, Palestine, were unguided dumb bombs. This is what caused so many deaths in Gaza. Photo/Anadolu

WASHINGTON – United States (US) intelligence data shows that about half of all air weapons were dropped by Israel Of Gaza Strip, Palestine, is a “dumb bomb” that has no direction.

American Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) assessment documents show that 40–45 percent of the unguided air-to-ground bombs were dropped by the Israeli military during more than two months of war.

Three sources who saw the document revealed this to CNN, which was reported on Friday (15/12/2023).

It is not yet known exactly how many bombs Israel dropped on Gaza during the war with Hamas.

However, American intelligence documents say that in just the first month and a half after the attack by Hamas forces on October 7, Israel used more than 22,000 US-made bombs.

More than 18,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7 when Israel began its war in response to Hamas' cross-border attacks that left more than 1,200 people dead and 239 taken hostage. The majority of those killed in Gaza—around two-thirds—were women and children.

The war has caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal region's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced in the densely populated region, amid shortages of food and clean water.

The UN has repeatedly warned that no place is safe in Gaza as the death toll continues to rise.

According to a CNN report, Israel's continued frequency of inappropriately dropping unguided bombs on coastal areas may be contributing to the soaring number of civilian casualties.

US President Joe Biden described Israel's attacks on Tuesday as “indiscriminate” bombing.