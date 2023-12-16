The Haikyuu anime surprises us with an epic turn on the big screen instead of a fifth season!

The exciting Haikyuu series, instead of expanding into a fifth season, is preparing to close its story in two shocking films, marking the definitive epilogue after the manga. The first installment, The Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, is scheduled to arrive in Japan next February, promising an epic close for fans through a new preview presented at this year's Jump Festa.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Although the Haikyuu manga came to an end in 2020, fans were eager for an anime continuation. However, the franchise chose to close with a flourish with these films, keeping fans in suspense over the details of the final conclusion.

This year's Jump Festa has been a true celebration for shonen anime lovers, offering not only previews of Haikyuu, but also the anticipated look at the seventh season of My Hero Academia and endless revelations about the future of other series that They started in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Haikyuu

For those looking to catch up on Hinata's exciting story, the first four seasons are available to enjoy on Crunchyroll and Netflix, although this depends on the country you live in, as the catalog may vary. The platform describes this exciting sports anime as a story that revolves around Shoyo Hinata's love for volleyball, showing his determination to overcome his rival Tobio Kageyama.

The latest preview of the legendary volleyball battle in Garbage Dump has left fans expectant and excited. Are you ready for the show on the big screen?

If you haven't seen Haikyuu, I recommend it because it combines the emotion of sport, friendship, rivalry and concepts like never giving up.

