Today we will talk to you about smart TV HAIER Q8 Series, a perfect smart TV to watch any type of content. After having been testing it for several days, today we bring you a video with all the answers to the questions you have sent us about it to our Instagram profile.

Q&A of the HAIER Q8 Series, in video

We start our video by answering questions about what does QLED mean, something that we take advantage of to explain to you what this type of standard is like and how it affects image quality. With this, you will be able to know the difference between normal LED panels and QLED ones, and why the latter achieve purer colors.

We also answer other questions related to its characteristics, specifying the inches that this television has in its different versions, and also about the quality of your screen. It is a 4K television with a 60Hz refresh rate, although in its gaming mode it goes up to 120Hz. We also specify its other technologies and modes.

Another question has to do with the applications available, and here we have good news, because having Google TV as an operating system there are many. We also talk to you about its sound quality and the speakers they come equipped with.

And finally, we also explain what it is and how it works its gaming mode, one of the characteristics about which you have asked us the most questions. But the best thing is that you watch the video, which is not very long and we go into all kinds of details.

This content is a collaboration and sponsorship between Xataka and the brand, but there is no agreement on the script or the selection of the topics. The editorial content is created entirely by Xataka.