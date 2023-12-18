An e-mtb weighing only 19 kg but with a powerful motor and a 430 Wh battery, with a refined design and top components. How is the new Lyke CF 11 from Haibike? We'll tell you about it in this test

Haibike was the first brand to produce an eMTB with today's traditional motor and battery layout, way back in 2009. Their latest lightweight electric bike, the Lyke CF 11, is one of the coolest bikes we've tested, as it also includes the Fazua Ride 60 engine, one of the most powerful lightweight engines on the market.

Technical specifications



Frame – Carbon Lyke Engine – Fazua Ride 60 Display – LED top tube battery – Fazua 430Wh integrated Brakes – Shimano XT 4 Piston Gears – Shimano XT Crankset – Rotor Wheels – Mavic Cross Max Tires – Maxxis Saddle – FIZIK Fork – Fox Float 36 140mm Shock absorber – Fox Float Measurements M – L – XL Price €7999 Weight – 19 KG

The Lyke is a high-end, high-quality all-mountain trail bike with medium-level travel. This bike is designed for fitness and cyclists who come from traditional pedal bike. The choice of components is good, with an excellent high quality wheelset that carries a lot of speed and makes for a very efficient ride. Shifting is smooth and precise with the Shimano XT transmission which is at the same level as the XT brakes, which are also precise and constant in their operation.

Motor and battery



The Fazua engine is probably our favorite light engine currently. It has 60 Nm of torque which assists the rider more than other lightweight engines we've tested. The maximum power mode is interesting as it gives the rider a boost for 30 seconds up to a maximum of 400 watts of power. This is great for small boosts on tech climbs or obstacles. The battery is 430 Wh, large enough to guarantee an autonomy of 3-4 hours and is reflected in the slightly lower torque levels compared to a full power motor, therefore allowing the user to have a battery with less weight. The assistance is smooth during each pedal stroke, but maintains sufficient assistance. This feels like a medium horsepower setting on a full horsepower engine. Engine noise on climbs is very low and descents are quiet. The efficiency of the system is good and combines with a relaxed, rider-centred driving sensation. For engine tuning you can download an app and access the system with your phone. It's easy to adjust, but connecting via Bluetooth took time during the first setup.

On the path



We rode this bike a lot, but mostly on our fun flow trails. It is not a bike for riding extreme Enduro trails. The wheel specification is excellent and we felt they carried speed very well most of the time, in combination with the tires chosen it was a good mix of speed and control in corners with good lateral grip. This setup is not designed for rock gardens. The suspension is good and responds well to small bumps. Bigger hits show the rear end tuning is more linear, so if you're a heavier rider I'd put an extra progression marker in the rear shock. Of course, this is a lightweight ebike, so technical riders will benefit from the medium-travel suspension and greater pedaling efficiency. The bike is quite long and with the 29” wheelset it is perfect for long, fast routes with sweeping curves and fun climbs. If you want to explore for a few hours and get fit with some downhill riding, this is the bike for you. You can get extra range by using a range extender that attaches to the bottle holders.

Conclusion



Another excellent lightweight electric bike, but this one actually starts to make you think, maybe I prefer it to a heavy electric bike. The extra 60 lb-ft of torque and long range make this bike one to seriously consider if you want the extra maneuverability you can get with an electric bike under 20 pounds. It's not a cheap bike, but it's definitely worth the money with an excellent build and a lot of fun.

Pros and cons



Pro



Excellent engine performance Excellent wheel set elegant design

Against



Setting up the rear suspension correctly takes a long time. It takes a while to get used to the control. It's not clear which app to download

