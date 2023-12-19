With high-profile projects like Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank, Insomniac Games established itself as one of the most important studios in the family PlayStation. Fans will be happy to know that he already has more video games in the works, although the way this information was released was very unfortunate.

Last week, the hacking group Rhysida attacked the studio with a ransomware to steal confidential data and threaten to sell it to the highest bidder if those affected refuse to offer payment. He gave them a period of 7 days to pay. $2 MMDD en Bitcoin.

It seems that both PlayStation and Insomniac Games refused to comply with the criminal group's demands, so 1.3 million private files and more of 1.6 terabytes of data They came to light earlier this week. Among the information that was leaked as a result of this hack was unpublished material from Marvel's Wolverine.

In addition, confidential information was made public that reveals the plans for the studio's upcoming projects. The documents show the schedule until 2035and it seems that the intention is to release multiple titles in the coming years.

If you don't want to ruin any surprises, we recommend stopping reading this article right now.

New installments of Marvel's Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank and more would be on the way

According to the massive leak, Insomniac Games' immediate project is a Marvel's Spider-Man spin-off focused on Venom. The schedule indicates that it is scheduled to debut sometime in 2025. A few months ago, the narrative director Jon Paquette left the door open to a parallel game with the villain as the protagonist, so this unconfirmed information is in line with those statements.

Next, the documents indicate that the next game on the calendar is Marvel's Wolverine, which would hit stores in 2026. The hack also revealed gameplay and revealed more details.

On the other hand, it is said that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will debut at the end of 2028, which could be divided into 2 parts. Then, in 2029, a new Ratchet & Clank installment could arrive that would carry the subtitle “Rag Tag Team”. One of the surprises of the leak is that an X-Men game would be available in 2030.

Insomniac Games games exposed due to leak

The data that came to light as a result of the hack also indicates that Insomniac Games is working on unannounced multiplayer games and a new IP.

It is important to emphasize that the developer studio has not yet responded to the leak, so it is unknown if this information is accurate. We recommend restraint and wait for one of the parties involved to address this situation, which is undoubtedly reminiscent of the hack that Rockstar Games suffered in 2022.

But tell us, what project excites you the most? What do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

