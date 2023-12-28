Los hackers They don't stop and now they put various Steam users at risk. What happens is that They found a vulnerability in a mod for a popular platform game and They took advantage of it to spread malware.

As you can imagine, their intentions were not good, since their objective was to steal the players' passwords and other confidential information. Below, we tell you all the details of this new attack so you know if you are at risk.

They use Slay the Spire mod to attack players

Slay the Spire mod spread malware among Steam users

Since its debut in 2017, Slay the Spire has become a smash hit and its popularity has not waned. For this reason, it has a dedicated community that creates interesting and ambitious mods to add new features to the title. MegaCrit.

Unfortunately, something went wrong in recent days, as hackers found a vulnerability in the mod Downfall, one of the most downloaded for the roguelike. The creators of the mod reported the problem on Christmas, when their project fell victim to an attack.

According to the details, the attackers took advantage of the vulnerability to upload a malicious file to the mod. Likewise, the accounts of Steam y Discord of the project developers, who had difficulty acting quickly.

The report states that the mod along with the malicious file could be downloaded for approximately 1 hour. The point is that the players who did this may be at risk, as the malware will try to steal your passwords from Discord, Telegram and other platforms.

It is known that players who open the infected mod will see a library pop-up window. Unity. For this reason, if you recently downloaded the mod, we recommend taking all kinds of precautions to avoid a possible attack.

If you were affected, you can change your passwords and activate additional security measures, such as 2-step authentication. Lastly, you should know that the mod has already received a patch, so it is now safe to download.

In this link you can find all the news related to Steam.

