Last week we told you that Insomniac Games suffered a massive hack by a group known as Rhysida and they threatened the company that, if they did not pay them $2 million, they would sell the information to the highest bidder. Well, the worst scenario has occurred.

And all the information is already being circulated on the networks regarding the studio's next video game: Wolverine, which will be set in the same universe as the Spider-Man games for Playstation and about which we had not heard any news since it was released. announced two years ago.

On platforms such as Facebook and X, several videos have already been published showing the gameplay that this new Logan adventure will present. For players who are looking forward to this title and don't want any spoilers, we will describe some of the mechanics below along with a video of the leak, so you have been warned.

Wolverine follows “the PlayStation formula”

Firstly, and as many expected, it appears that it will be a third-person action game with a shoulder camera, something common in Sony franchises. Furthermore, in another video we can see that Wolverine can track enemies with his sense of smell, in a very similar way to how it is done in Red Dead Redemption and Days Gone.

Given this, users have appeared criticizing that from what is seen the game is too similar to Spider-man 2, The Last of Us and the latest installments of God of War, criticizing that the studios have not innovated and changing the formula of their games. last games. “After seeing the Wolverine leak, the only thing I'm missing for it to be 'the same old game, this time with Wolverine skin' is a good bow with good arrows. PlayStation Studios has no ideas” posted the user @ArosFTW.

However, others have defended the style of the game, arguing that because it is a Marvel character, who is characterized by being very violent and always getting into fights, it could not be done any other way: “People complaining that it is going to be a action game with a shoulder camera, they might have expected it to be a first-person shooter, a sports simulator or perhaps a farm management game…,” he said. @ArmarioBrosh.

Also, it has been commented that it was expected to be more of a Hack & Slash in the style of Devil May Cry, remember that in the sixth generation we had X-Men Origins: Wolverine for PS3 and Xbox 360, which was of that genre and had a good reception

Upcoming Insomniac Games releases and PlayStation sales on PC

But if that were not enough, also thanks to the leak, we were able to find out what the next games that the studio is preparing for the next 8 years will be. which would be the following:

– Venom in 2025



– Wolverine in 2026

– The third installment of the Spider-Man saga for 2028

– A new Ratchet & Clank title in 2029

– A new X-Men video game in 2030

– Starting in 2031, work will be underway on a new IP.

Likewise, it was possible to know the sales that Sony titles have accumulated upon their arrival on PC and Steam. Keep in mind that the data is updated until February 2023, so the remake of the first The Last of Us that came out in March and was a complete technical disaster at its launch is not included in this graph.

You can also read: Naughty Dog admits it screwed up with The Last of Us Part 1 for PC, but urges players “to use the latest graphics drivers”

As can be seen below, Horizon Zero Dawn has been the best seller with more than 3 thousand copies sold, followed by God Of War with 2.5 million and Days Gone with 1.7 million. Completing the list are both Spider Man games, the Uncharted collection and SackBoy: A Big Adventure.

Seeing this causes excitement for fans but for Insomniac Games it has had to be a whole bucket of cold water to see that everything they are preparing on the networks has already been revealed and puts Sony in check, which already has a dubious history of suffering from this type of hacks.

There is no official statement at the moment, but it can be expected that there will be repercussions and changes in all the planning of the company and Sony in general.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord