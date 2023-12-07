There is nothing hackers like less than Apple iPhones. The main reason for this is that they use a high level of security and are generally not easy to bypass. For this reason they have had to look for new methods. Now they have one that, yes, is causing havoc.

Given the problems encountered when hacking the iPhone, attackers have looked for alternatives. The one that has just been revealed uses the TestFlight tool, an Apple application that is used to test apps that have not yet been completed. In general, it is a very commonly used tool among journalists and developers, but it is also popular by all types of users.

A camouflaged infection

What the hackers are doing is uploading a series of applications to the service that present themselves as alternative keyboards that can be used on the iPhone. They look for different reasons for users to do downloading these keyboards and, the moment they are installed, they open a route of infection. The problem is that it is very difficult to realize that an attack has occurred, since the new keyboard does not suggest that there may be a security risk there.

From there, what that fake keyboard that has been installed and that is completely camouflaged does is act as a keylogger. And that means that whatever the user types on the keyboard will be registered and will be visible to the attacker. Unfortunately, this is a significant risk, as it involves giving the hacker your passwords, other personal information, and even allowing them to discover everything you type in messaging apps or anywhere else. All this happens while the user, as we told you, does not know what is happening.

Am I being spied on?

If you have ever downloaded a keyboard app from TestFlight, you could have been a victim of this type of attack. Alternative keyboards to the iPhone are used for different purposes, such as having spell check support or being able to access a larger collection of emojis. Therefore, it should not be ruled out that you have been able to download at some point and that you do not know that you have an access route with which hackers they can access your data.

The worst of all is that those hackers who may be spying on your phone are offering the keylogger service to clients in exchange for money. This has led to many cases of stalkers who are using this type of hacker attack to spy on their victims. It is for this reason that the team at the security firm Certo Software decided investigate what was happening. It didn’t take them long to discover that the reason was this problem with the keyboard applications.

Now, the good news is that discovering if your phone is infected is easy. And finding a solution is even easier. All you have to do is go into Settings, then General, and then access the Keyboard menu. Then click on “Keyboards”, which is the first option in the following menu. That will take you to a screen where you will see the keyboards you have installed as you can see in the following screenshot.

If there is a keyboard that doesn’t fit you or has a strange name, the best thing you can do is delete it. The process is as simple as clicking “Edit” and then tapping the red – symbol on the left side of the keyboard name. By removing the infected keyboard From this section of the settings menu you will have already gotten rid of the infection and they will no longer be able to spy on you.

Taking into account the discovery that Certo Software has made, the question that remains is whether Apple will take note of what has happened to implement some additional security measure in TestFlight. At the moment it is advisable to be careful with what we install even if we think that there is no risk in the process.