At the beginning of December, Rockstar shocked GTA fans and the entire gaming community, after releasing the long-awaited first trailer for GTA VI. Game that, as you may remember, had a significant leak of its development during 2022, of which the police later detected and arrested its author, who ended up being a young 17-year-old hacker. And now, at 18, a British court has sentenced him to remain in a psychiatric hospital for life, unless doctors say otherwise.

In case you didn't remember, in September 2022, days after the GTA VI data was leaked, it was announced that the main suspect in the massive leak had been arrested. Information provided at the time by the police in London, England, stating that a 17-year-old subject was arrested “on suspicion of computer hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Cyber ​​Crime Unit (NCCU) of @NCA_UK (Agency National Crime).”

You can read: Former Rockstar employee explained that GTA VI for PC comes last, because priority is PlayStation, then the Xbox port and, lastly, the masterrace

And now, in a recent sentence issued by a British court, the 18-year-old hacker, accused of leaking at least 90 videos with development material for GTA 6, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in this institution. According to the BBC , Arion Kurtaj, described as acutely autistic, “will remain in a secure hospital for life unless doctors determine that he no longer poses a danger.” A sentence that, as they explain, differs significantly from a life sentence in prison, which does not always extend to the end of life, but remains effectively indefinite.

Photo of 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj – via BBC

A mental health evaluation noted that he “continued to express an intention to return to cybercrime as soon as possible. He is highly motivated.” It may be recalled that in July 2023, Kurtaj was deemed psychiatrically unfit to stand trial, shifting the jury's focus from a standard guilty or innocent verdict. This, shifting the focus to determining whether the alleged hacks actually occurred.

At the time, Kurtaj was accused along with another member of the same hacking group, Lapsus$, who also faced charges of blackmail, fraud and violations of the Computer Misuse Act. Leaked that in addition to “thousands of hours of staff time,” the BBC reports that Rockstar claimed the hack cost it $5 million.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord