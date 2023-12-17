Here comes a curious story related to Pokémon. This is one of the Pokémon discarded from Gold and Silver.

The information comes as on previous occasions from Dr. Lava, through whom we can learn that Gyopin It was created for the first generation, then it was scrapped for that generation, it was later planned for the second, and in the end it was canceled for this one as well.

This is information What is known about Gyopin:

Gyopin evolved into Goldeen at level 16 It was a Water type only Gyopin means “animated colorful fish” in Japanese It was first discovered that it was discarded for the second generation when the Gold and Silver demo was leaked in 2018 and later in 2019 it was discovered that It had also been planned for the first generation when Red and Green beta files were leaked

We leave you with images:

(3/4) Then in February 2019, when Red & Green beta assets were leaked then published by @helixchamberit was discovered that Gyopin had actually been cut from Gen 1 as well. These assets included Gyopin’s back sprite, but unfortunately, didn’t include its beta front sprite. pic.twitter.com/NUdH4pLtWU — Dr. Lava (@DrLavaYT) May 7, 2020

