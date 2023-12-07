Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but has not seen the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019).

In 2008 the movie Iron Man was released, starting the history of the MCU. That film had a great cast led by Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts) and Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan); they appeared in Avengers: Endgame, closing the virtuous circle that had been created so many years ago.

That is why the words of actress Gwyneth Paltrow are so surprising. Since not only does she claim that she has not seen Avengers: Endgame, but she also finds it very difficult to follow the plot due to the number of characters that have been added over the years.

These are his words.

“To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I’ve never seen Avengers: Endgame. I can’t tell who is what. But I should probably do it at some point.”

“The first movie we made was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit. They hired Jon Favreau to direct, who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who wasn’t hireable at the time. His career was at a very low point. “We improvised almost every scene in that movie.”

“We wrote scenes in the morning in Jon’s trailer. It was like making an independent film. Then the movie was such a big success that we didn’t make them like that anymore.” Gwyneth Paltrow told DL.

Pepper Potts

The actress should see the film, since her participation is brief but impactful. Plus, it’s easy for her, since she can do it on Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed with this link.

Will he return to the MCU?

For now, we do not know if Gwyneth Paltrow will play Pepper Potts again in the next films but the actress has been open to the idea. It will be interesting to discover what plans they have, since they are preparing very big events like Avengers: Secret Wars.

