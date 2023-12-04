Guterres considered that the Fund represents “an essential means of achieving climate justice.”

The Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said that Guterres “calls on leaders to make generous contributions in order for the Fund and the climate conference to start on solid foundations,” according to “Agence France-Presse.”

On its first day, Thursday in Dubai, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) adopted the decision to activate the establishment of the Climate “Loss and Damage” Fund to compensate the countries most affected by climate change.

The decision is seen as a historic step towards easing financing-related tensions between North and South countries.

The decision represents the result of the “COP27” conference held last year in Egypt, where the establishment of the fund was approved in principle, but its broad outlines were not determined, which highlights the achievement achieved in the current session.

The UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Sultan Al Jaber, said after the adoption of the decision to operate the Fund: “I congratulate the parties on this historic decision. It sends a positive signal of momentum to the world and to our work.”

Madeleine Diouf Sarr, head of the Group of Least Developed Countries, which includes 46 of the poorest countries, welcomed the decision, considering that it carries “great meaning for climate justice.”

The UAE is at the forefront of shareholders

The UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said on Thursday that his country will contribute $100 million to the arrangements for the Climate Disaster Fund.

The UAE Foreign Minister wrote on the “X” platform: “We congratulate all parties on launching this important fund to provide an effective response to the repercussions of climate change. We are pleased to announce the UAE’s contribution in the amount of $100 million, and we call on all countries capable of contributing to these efforts and devoting the spirit of togetherness between… Humans”.

America announced that it will contribute $17.5 million to the Climate Disaster Fund. Britain will contribute up to approximately 60 million pounds ($76 million). Japan will contribute $10 million. Germany will contribute $100 million.