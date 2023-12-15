Suara.com – The existence of the famous cleric Miftah Maulana Habiburrahman or Gus Miftah is said to be an electoral blessing for the number two presidential candidates, Prabowo-Gibran.

This statement was made by the Executive Director of the ETOS Indonesia Institute, Iskandarsyah, in response to a number of ulama joining the team to win the presidential and vice presidential candidates, especially Prabowo-Gibran.

“The presence of Gus Miftah provides electoral blessings for Prabowo-Gibran,” he said as quoted by Antara on Friday (15/12/2023).

Furthermore, he stated that during several media appearances, the founder of the Ora Aji Islamic Boarding School appeared with a cool demeanor.

Moreover, Gus Miftah often states that the presence of ulama can guide the candidates he supports.

In fact, he also instructed to be a good leader.

“Gus Miftah always provides views to his supporters and vice-presidential candidates to maintain good conditions,” he explained.

According to him, Gus Miftah also has a very real congregation and this is proven by the number of recitation agendas he holds which are often packed with people.

“Gus Miftah's figure can embrace all groups,” he said.

Apart from that, he expressed his hope that the presence of religious scholars and community leaders in the team of presidential and vice presidential candidates could provide a sense of security, a sense of serenity and a sense of peace.

“Religious leaders can provide education and can lead their respective supporters. For example, in Candidate Pair 01 there is Ustad Abdul Somad, 02 there is Gus Miftah and 03 there is TGB Muhammad Zainul Majdi,” he explained. (Between)