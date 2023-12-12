The large representation of the Prancing Horse, with six cars at the start, returns home with the second place of the 296 GT3 of Kessel Racing in the Pro Am class as its best result and a series of positive placings.

With a consistent and growing performance, the Swiss team, which entrusted the new racing car from the Maranello company, with the number 11 on the livery, to the quartet composed of Anton Dias Perera, Giorgio Roda, Scott Andrews and David Fumanelli, cuts the finish in seventh place overall, which earned him second place in the Pro Am class.

The comeback of the first of the AF Corse cars in the race, the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 25, which started from eighteenth position overall on the grid, stops at the foot of the podium in the same class.

Alessandro Cozzi, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Marco Pulcini and Alessio Rovera took turns at the wheel, with the official Prancing Horse driver driving the car in the final stages, reaching fourth place, eleventh overall.

Photo by: Ferrari

#25 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Alessandro Cozzi, Alessio Rovera, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Marco Pulcini

The test of the third Ferrari 296 GT3 in the Pro Am class, the number 26 of Racing One, ends before being able to see the checkered flag. Omar Jackson, Axcil Jefferies, Ramez Azzam and Zaamin Jaffer, who started from the fifteenth spot on the grid, were nevertheless classified in twentieth place overall, eighth among the Pro Ams.

There are also three cars from the Maranello company involved in the Am class, all brought to the track by AF Corse. The best result was that recorded by the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 20, which crossed the finish line in fifth place, sixteenth overall.

Christian Colombo, David Tjiptobiantoro and Stephane Lemeret took turns in the new GT3 of the Prancing Horse, which started from twenty-first place on the grid, before leaving the wheel for the final stint to the young Frenchman Lilou Wadoux, also an official Ferrari driver.

The performance of the other cars of the Piacenza team was more unfortunate, both forced to abandon the challenge prematurely, but which were nevertheless classified.

The Ferrari 296 GT3 number 61, with Laurent de Meeus, Jean-Claude Saada, Conrad Grunewald and Miguel Ramos finished in nineteenth place, seventh in class, while the only 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the race, number 51 driven by Nicola Marinangeli, Kriton Lendoudis, Christoph Ulrich and ‘Alex Fox’ achieved 21st place, eighth among the Ams, forced to retire due to a contact that damaged the rear axle.