Kessel Racing has shown the livery of the two Ferraris with which it will take part in the Gulf 12h, the last seasonal event of the Intercontinental GT Challenge which will take place next weekend.

On the Yas Marina track, from 8 to 10 December, the Swiss team will bring the 296 GT3s to the track to attack the PRO-AM Class, for which they have already chosen the drivers.

Michael Broniszewski and Niccolò Schirò will also take turns at the wheel of the #74 captained by Ferrari Competizioni GT official Davide Rigon, while the #11 will see Anton Perera, Giorgio Roda, Scott Andrews and David Fumanelli at work.

“I am happy to return to racing with Kessel Racing after the good victory obtained in Aragon this season and I really like the Yas Marina circuit. My worst result on this track was a second place last year”, underlines Rigon .

“I have won the Gulf 12h four times with Kessel and five times in total, so I am looking forward to meeting my teammates Broniszewski and Schirò, and working with them to aim for another good result.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Davide Rigon

Fumanelli adds: “I am extremely happy to participate in the Gulf 12h for the fourth consecutive year, because for me it is one of the best events of the season! It is the first time that I will be on board the new Ferrari 296 GT3, but I am confident that the Yas Marina will adapt to the characteristics of our car. I look forward to working with my teammates and the wonderful Kessel team in next Thursday’s test.”

Kessel Team Manager, Tiziana Borghi, comments: “The Gulf 12h is a tradition for us. We have never missed a single edition since its birth. This year’s entry list is of the highest profile and we will do our best to fight for victory.”