In 1953, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was released after serving seven long years in the Soviet Union’s vast network of forced labor camps. Sent into internal exile in Birlik, in rural Kazakhstan, Solzhenitsyn fell ill, overcame cancer, wrote several books and, beginning in 1958, embarked on what would become the literary enterprise of his life: the writing of Gulag Archipelago, the novel that would explain to the world the reality of Gulag.

Published in 1973 (not in Russia, of course), it was an immediate success, spurred perhaps by its recent Nobel Prize in 1970. Be that as it may, the term “archipelago” came to define the reality of the Soviet concentration camps: a red erratic that connected often isolated nodes in the geographical immensity of Russia. A system of individual cells that formed a whole supported by the bodies and slave labor of thousands, millions of prisoners.

Getting an idea of ​​the immensity of the Gulag is complicated. For now, Gulag is an acronym, roughly translatable to “General Directorate of Correctional Labor Camps and Colonies.” The camps responded to a double need of the Soviet state: to ensure the repression of dissident or suspected dissident voices and to exploit Russia’s gigantic natural resources at a low price.

Heir to the internal Siberian exiles exploited by the tsars, the system reached its peak under Joseph Stalin. Its extent and importance is better understood with this map. At each point, a field:





Solzhenitsyn’s revelations and the investigations after the thaw and the fall of the Berlin Wall allowed us to better understand the raw and terrible reality of a repressive circuit in which prisoners were used for various functions. Over two decades, they dug wells, drilled soil, extracted resources, built unfinished polar railways, built cities, and completed canals connecting inland Russia to the Baltic.

Within Russia, the Gulag soon became the main threat to dissidents, freethinkers, anti-revolutionaries and opponents of all walks of life. The figures are very doubtful, since no record is kept of all the discharges and discharges (given the normal Soviet secrecy), but it is estimated that up to 1,000,000 people could have lost their lives in the circuit of camps. At its closing, around 14.000.000 of prisoners had passed through the system.

Logically, the traces of such a vast network of concentration camps are still very present in Russian geography. Especially in the many uninhabited areas that, as all the maps circulating on the Internet illustrate, where the Gulag landed in search of resources. Its omnipresence beyond the Urals nor its surprising density in the icy areas of the north of the country is no coincidence. The archipelago had a political function, but also an instrumental one.









