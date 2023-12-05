Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló dissolved the West African country’s parliament on Monday for the second time since taking office in 2020. According to Embaló, violent clashes that occurred last week in Bissau, the capital , between two factions of the army were an attempted coup: he said he dissolved parliament because the government would do nothing to stop the violence. He also said that new elections would be organized, but without specifying when.

Domingos Simões Pereira, president of the parliament and one of Embaló’s main political opponents, said that the dissolution of the assembly ordered by the president is unconstitutional: in fact an article of the Constitution of Guinea-Bissau says that the parliament cannot be dissolved less than one year after being elected and the last legislative elections were in June. Pereira’s party, the Partido Africano para a Independência da Guiné e Cabo Verde (PAIGC), is the one that won them. In recent months, the PAIGC majority in parliament has prevented Embaló from carrying out a reform to increase the president’s powers.

Guinea-Bissau is a country with 1.6 million inhabitants that borders Senegal and Guinea. It was a colony of Portugal until 1974 and is a semi-presidential republic. Embaló had already dissolved parliament in May 2022, a few months after the February coup attempt in which six people died; two died in last week’s clashes.

Today several dozen people gathered outside the parliament building to protest against its dissolution, saying they were tired of voting.