After becoming famous thanks to the series Sons of Anarchy, actor Charlie Hunnam has been able to work with great directors such as Alfonso Cuarón (Children of Men), Guillermo del Toro (Pacific Rim), Guy Ritchie (King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur) and Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon).

The curious thing is that in a recent interview, Charlie Hunnam has revealed that Guillermo Del Toro and Zack Snyder are more similar than people think.

“They are both obviously great filmmakers. They both draw and realize their vision before filming with a pad of paper and a set of pencils. They both create huge universes and, unlike some directors who create large universes where everything is CGI, they both like to create as practical as possible the surroundings where the actors and directors go to work. “There are many similarities.” Says Charlie Hunnam about Guillermo Del Toro and Zack Snyder.

“Guillermo Del Toro's process is much more precise. Zack Snyder's process is much more rock and roll. Like: Let's go out and figure this out. Let's make love and who knows what will happen? That's the vibe on set. “I don't want to say that one is better than the other, but I loved working with Zack.” Charlie Hunnam concludes.

It must be remembered that both have superhero films (Blade II, Hellboy 1 and 2, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Watchmen), animation (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Ga'Hoole The Legend of the Guardians), of monsters (The Shape of Water, Mimic, Dawn of the Dead, Army of the Dead) and great epic and science fiction stories (Pacific Rim, 300, Rebel Moon).

Charlie Hunnam in Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon

Although Guillermo Del Toro has an Oscar for The Shape of Water (2017) and that weighs heavily in his favor. However, Zack Snyder is a bigger box office hit. But it must be recognized that both have a very peculiar and recognizable way of making films. So it's hard to pick one, so it's best to enjoy all the movies they've made.

