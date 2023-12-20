According to the Tax Administration Service (SAT), the contribution is an obligation that all Mexicans have as of the constitutional mandate. Although taxes are mandatory, collection is key to satisfying the collective needs provided by the public sector, such as the administration of justice.

Heading towards the application of the 2024 Economic Package, sent on September 8, 2023 by the Federal Executive, experts detected the absence of a new fiscal miscellany. According to PWC, the income law considers that the ISR increase 3 points, while tax revenues will increase by 6.1 percent for next year.

RFC

After the 2022 Tax Reform, authorities made 252 modifications to the code, of which 90% correspond to the Income Tax Law (ISR). Likewise, they established registration in the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) as a mandatory requirement for Mexican citizens from 18 years of age.

To obtain the Tax Identification Card for individuals, the SAT offers an online registration system. The RFC process has no costand requires filling out a form to submit to the tax authority even if the person does not have tax obligations at that time.

Proof of tax situation

Next, the Tax Status Certificate process is required to provide a registration document to the taxpayer's ID. According to the SAT portal, This mandatory procedure is suitable for natural persons and legal entities that have a password or electronic signature.

Electronic signature

As part of the modifications in tax matters, the SAT established the electronic signature (e.firma) as mandatory for people in the Simplified Trust Regime (RESICO). It is worth mentioning that this measure received an extension to March 31, 2023in order to allow obtaining the e-signature on the official portal of the tax service.

Tax payment

The SAT establishes that the fiscal obligation of Mexicans, with respect to the payment of taxes, is carried out in two modalities: monthly declarations, and annual declarations. Based on articles 31 and 32 of the Federal Tax Code, No later than the 17th day of the month after payment, taxpayers under this regime must declare ISR, Value Added Tax (VAT), and the Special Tax on Production and Services.

Finally, with respect to the annual declaration, this tax obligation scheme is carried out in April of each year. For the procedure mandatory on an annual basis, taxpayers may register their salary income, deduct taxes, and present issues related to credit balances.

Likewise, the Government of Mexico established that since the 2022 fiscal year, people under the RESICO regime must present these declarations on the official portal. All persons who: receive salaries, professional services, business activities, collection of rent for real estate, interest, acquisition or disposal of property will be eligible for this mandatory procedure.

FS

Themes

