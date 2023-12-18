The Christmas spirit is already in the air and the year is almost over. This means it's time to look for the best gifts to pamper your loved ones. Is it difficult for you to choose the perfect gift? Don't worry, LEGO® has what you need.

That's right, LEGO® products are characterized by their great variety, making them a great option to give as gifts to the little ones in the home, collecting enthusiasts and construction fans.

Whether you want to treat a die-hard Star Wars fan, a race car fan, or yourself, LEGO® has you covered this upcoming holiday season. Next, we will share a list with great sets that will excite children and adults. Without a doubt, there are many options to enjoy both alone and as a family.

For the little ones in the home who want to live adventures with their friends, the Hair Salon set from the LEGO® Friends line is a very fun option, perfect for stimulating imagination and creativity. Includes a cute hair salon toy and lots of extras, like plants, hair products, a gumball machine and more. He even has a scooter!

This pack, ideal for toddlers ages 6 and up, also includes 3 mini-dolls: Paisley, Olly and Nadia. This way, children can have fun while living out all kinds of stories inside and outside the hair salon.

One of the unique features of the LEGO® Hair Salon set is that there are several options to change Paisley's facial expression and hair. What style will you choose?

What's better than an amusement park? That's right, a space amusement park! Thanks to the LEGO® Space Roller Coaster set, adults and children will be able to create and play on 3 attractions: a roller coaster, a descent tower and a rotating carousel. Imagination is the limit in this 874-piece building experience.

The roller coaster has 3 moving cars that pass near planets, a moon base and a cool meteorite that lights up. The drop tower has an elevator that goes to the top and on the rotating carousel there is a mini space rocket.

But what would become of this amusement park without crew? LEGO® thought of that and this fun set from the LEGO® Creator 3-in-1 line, suitable for young people over 9 years old, includes 5 minifigures: an astronaut, a scientist, a father and his 2 children.

With all this in mind, who said space fun was exclusive to adults? Spend quality time with your family in this space park.

In addition to stimulating creativity, LEGO® is characterized by promoting the taste for complex artifacts in an intuitive and fun way. For all lovers of technology and space exploration, the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance set is the perfect gift.

This 1,132-piece pack is suitable for young people ages 10 and up, making it an excellent avenue to enter the world of engineering. And of course, it is also a delight for scientific gadget enthusiasts, regardless of their age.

It recreates NASA's Perseverance rover, designed to move on irregular surfaces thanks to its articulated suspension system that allows traction of the 6 wheels to be maintained. In addition, it has a movable arm. The feeling of discovery continues as the pack includes the Ingenuity support helicopter and more buildable instruments.

This great set from the Technic line shows that LEGO® remains at the forefront, as it is compatible with the augmented reality app. If the artifact is scanned, the app will reveal information about the Mars mission!

Are you a fan of racing cars? Then the LEGO® Speed ​​Champions McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM set is a must-see that you should keep an eye on.

As the name suggests, this large pack of 581 pieces will allow you to build 2 cool racing cars: the modern MCLaren Solus GT and the classic F1 LM. The designs are taken care of down to the smallest detail, because they are detailed replicas of the originals.

Of course, the package also includes 2 pilot minifigures that you can place in the driver's seat. Will you compete in a race or show off these cars on the ledge? The choice is yours.

How about we travel to a galaxy far, far away? We know you like the idea, so the LEGO® Star Wars TIE Bomber is just what you need. This is a great set that will allow you to build one of the most iconic and powerful ships in the entire universe.

This set, suitable for children over 9 years old, has 625 pieces and looks spectacular. Dare to build the iconic TIE bomber seen in the 1980 film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The good news is that the assembly process is just the beginning of the fun, since this ship is designed for action play. Launch the torpedoes and recreate all kinds of space battles!

Plus, this buildable wonder has 4 LEGO® figures, including a Gonk droid, Vice Admiral Sloane and the villain Darth Vader. Without a doubt, it is an ideal product for fans of the science fiction franchise and those who want to expand their collection while enjoying the building process. And you, are you on the side of the Galactic Empire?

We know there are many car customization enthusiasts. For all of them, the LEGO® Custom Car Garage set represents a very attractive gift thanks to all the options it offers.

This great LEGO® City set, made up of 502 pieces and suitable for ages 6 and up, will allow children and adults to build their own automotive work shop, which includes a ramp and a hoist that will be very useful for modifying vehicles. toy.

Don't worry! Making the adjustments is very simple and fast. Show your style and modify 2 customizable cars with different engines, headlights, bumpers and spoilers. In addition, you can participate in role-playing games thanks to the 4 minifigures of mechanics and drivers, as well as a tool kit and other accessories that will turn this mechanical workshop into a very special place.

It is a very versatile set that offers many hours of fun, especially for all those who enjoy the vast world of motorsports.

LEGO® is also ideal for raising awareness about animal care in a very fun and creative way. With the Autumn's Horse Stable set, parents can teach little ones about the wonderful world of horses and their care while children have adventures both outside and inside the stable.

This package from the Friends line is made up of 545 pieces and is perfect for those over 7 years old. Includes 2 horses, a carriage and 2 mini-dolls: Autumn and Aliya, inseparable friends with very different personalities. Additionally, the stable is equipped with a kitchen and a sleeping area.

In the Autumn's Horse Stable set, the little ones in the home will have everything they need to care for the animals. They can use a brush to comb the horses, as well as a bucket and hammer to check their horseshoes. Even the mini-dolls can ride the horses for a ride or jump over obstacles!

As you can see, LEGO® has options for all tastes and is establishing itself as one of the best gift options for this upcoming holiday season. Whether you are looking for a product for the little ones in the home or a model for technology enthusiasts, fun is guaranteed.

