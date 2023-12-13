We continue to challenge people! This time I think it's easy, so guess the movie and leave the answer in the comments.

To start, we must remember that part 8 has not yet been gotten right by anyone. So you can participate whenever you want. But let's move on to the new challenge, since now we have a film that I really liked when I saw it and began a film saga that continues to this day. Guess the movie and tell me the title below in the opinion section.

We travel to the beginning of the new millennium, at this time, a film emerged that revolutionized the genre and took suspense to new levels. Can you imagine the stir it caused at its premiere? It was a work that left everyone talking, challenging the limits of gore and taking suspense to unimaginable extremes.

More clues.

guess the movie

The tone of this film is dark and distressing. It immerses us in a macabre game of survival, where every decision has deadly consequences. A plot full of shocking twists and scenes that keep you in constant suspense.

Let's talk about gender. This film delves into psychological horror, but goes beyond the usual conventions. It is a thriller that defies your expectations, immerses you in the minds of the characters and takes you on a terrifying and unforgettable journey.

Its director was practically a debutant and is currently one of the greats, both in horror and action films and even superheroes. By the way, the film is based on a short film that was made a year earlier.

Will you be able to face this cinematic challenge? Can you figure out the title based on the clues provided? Guess the movie! It's your chance to show off your knowledge of horror movies! Leave your answers in the comments and immerse yourself in this enigma.

Additionally, you can review the other challenges and more film curiosities at this link.

