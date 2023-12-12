guess the movie

Let’s go with a science fiction classic! Guess the movie and leave your answer in the comments section.

We travel to the early 1980s, a few years after Alien (1979) impacted the entire world and similar films emerged where humans must face a creature from another world. This film masterfully takes this theme and creates an unforgettable cinematic experience.

More clues.

The tone of this film is enveloping and claustrophobic. It immerses us in an environment of constant tension, where paranoia and fear take over every frame. A plot full of unexpected twists with an ending that today generates many debates.

Now, let’s talk about gender. This film is a sci-fi horror thriller, but it goes far beyond conventional labels with an intense narrative. Since in the direction there is a multifaceted genius who has given us numerous unforgettable stories. Without forgetting that he is also usually in charge of the music for his best works.

As for the cast, at that time they chose little-known actors, but their protagonist was making a name for themselves in Hollywood and is now a world star. Although, best of all is the creature that is truly terrifying.

Do you dare to face this cinematographic challenge? Guess the movie based on the clues provided and leave your answer in the comments. It’s your chance to show off your movie knowledge!

