This time we have complicated it to the extreme, so guess the movie if you dare.

So far, the speed at which you are accepting the challenges has been impressive. You can see that there is a level of film buffs, but this time yes, it will be very difficult. Guess the movie and leave the title in the comments section.

This time we take a trip to the wonderful decade of the 90s and delve into science fiction to discover a wonderful film that may not have marked a before and after, but still deserves a viewing.

We start with the clues.

guess the movie

The tone of this film is futuristic and suspenseful. It transports us to a dystopian world where technology is both an ally and an enemy, generating an environment of constant tension. A plot full of unexpected twists that keep viewers entertained, as the protagonist makes a disturbing discovery in a distant colony on Earth.

Now, let’s talk about gender. This film is a science fiction thriller that challenges the limits of the genre. It offers a unique mix of elements and draws from previous films such as Alien, The Thing, Terminator and Predator. But obviously, the plot is quite far from these cinematic gems.

The cast is well-known but does not have any Hollywood superstars, however they do a great job, especially the protagonist. As for the director, he has a long career, but this is probably a more notable job. Also, we must remember that it has a modern sequel, but it destroys the spirit of the original a bit.

Are you ready for this challenge? Guess the movie! Can you figure out the title based on the clues provided? Show your film knowledge! Leave your answers in the comments and immerse yourself in this enigma. I think I have made it quite difficult, but if I see that you solve it very soon, I will try to continue raising the level.

